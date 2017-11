Gene Nichols, Downeast Maine’s versatile musician and player of all things remotely musical -- was recently honored as tops in the state when presented with the Maine Music Educator Award.

UMM’s professor of music lightens the evening for many Mainers and summertime visitors with his Wild Blueberry Festival introduction to the musical main event; years ago revived the popular ukulele club; and got his start many moons ago as a circus performer.