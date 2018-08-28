Machias milllennials offer input for recreation area rebuild

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A recent Machias town meeting collected public feedback that could lead to a modern, family-friendly recreation center where the current tennis and basketball courts stand at the bottom of Fremont Street between Route 1 and the Machias River.

In November Machias will apply for the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant to rehabilitate the Machias Recreation Area. LWCF also supplied the funds that originally constructed the town tennis courts and basketball court in the 1970s.