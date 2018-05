During Teacher Appreciation Week last week the MMHS Student Council celebrated our teachers and staff with cupcakes and personal notes of thanks from students. Our administration also honored them with a tray of sweets, donuts, lunch and a freshly cleaned and decorated teachers’ room! Here are a few of the teachers honored; Mrs. Case,

Mrs. Hampson and Mrs. Corrigan as well as Mr. Henry and Mrs. Getchell.

Guen Corrigan teaches English, grades 11 and 12.