Machias Memorial High School news

The power of positivity and the power of PAWSitivity are the foundation for People Acting Wicked Super (P.A.W.S.), MMHS’s rewarding and fun system of ‘catching students doing something right’.  Staff give students a PAWSitivity PAW when they show acts of respect, responsibility and rapport.  Examples of behaviors that can earn a PAW include: showing acts of unity, kindness, inclusion and acceptance; being polite and considerate; volunteering;  being a positive team/club member; and helping others. When a large number of PAWS are earned, everyone gets to enjoy a PAWSitivity Pizza Party!

EditorFeb 14,2018
