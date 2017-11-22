Machias Memorial High School announces quarter one honor roll

Principal Leavitt and the faculty of Machias Memorial High School proudly presents the Quarter 1 Honor Roll for academic excellence. The following students have earned the distinction of being recognized as achieving high honors or honors.

High Honors

Seniors: Meagan Jordan and Farrow McKenna.

Juniors: Madison Conlin and Keely Tibbetts.

Honors

Seniors: Kaylee Alley, Mckenzie Antil, Jordan Donovan, Amber Heath, Emily Mattox, Katy Nicely, Georgie-Anna Pemberton, Camryn Pennell, Jacob Schors, and Tyler Wentzell.