Machias JMG takes ribbons in Waterville

Machias Memorial High School (MMHS) participated in JMG’s Annual Career Development Conference at Thomas College in Waterville on Tuesday, March 27. MMHS JMG members, along with their JMG Specialist, Faye Mack, represented MMHS extremely well, bringing home two trophies; 2nd Place Group Challenge and 3rd Place Rat Race Maze. Team Members: Ardriana Mahar, Amber Heath, Tyler Faulkingham, Ashley Norman, Jasmine Bell, Kaylee Alley, Tyler Wentzel, Nick Mallar and Faye Mack, JMG Specialist. Submitted photo