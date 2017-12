Pictured is the Machias JHS boys’ basketball team. – Members include front l-r: Brady Hatt, Gaven Bixler, Ethan Libby, Alex Cox, and Andon Wood. Back left - right: Coach Bob Sinford, Gavin Reece, Jayden Rhodes, Ethan Foss, Kyle Anderson, Jackson Bunker, and Brandon Godfrey.

Andon Wood uses a nice head fake to beat the defense