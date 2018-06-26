Machias hit-and-run Facebook rumor false

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Rumors of a pedestrian being hit by a car on Route 1 in Machias last Saturday spread far and wide leading to multiple calls into the Washington County Regional Communications Center (RCC) for more information.

The story was circulated across several local Facebook “incident alert” sites, and said that the victim was flown out of Machias by LifeFlight. However, the RCC confirmed Monday that a review of all inbound calls and local hospital records show no such incident occurred.