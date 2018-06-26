Machias

Machias hit-and-run Facebook rumor false

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Rumors of a pedestrian being hit by a car on Route 1 in Machias last Saturday spread far and wide leading to multiple calls into the Washington County Regional Communications Center (RCC) for more information. 

The story was circulated across several local Facebook “incident alert” sites, and said that the victim was flown out of Machias by LifeFlight. However, the RCC confirmed Monday that a review of all inbound calls and local hospital records show no such incident occurred. 

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
Jessica T. GriffinJun 26,2018
Related Posts
No image
Groups drug recovery centers to accept MaineCare
No image
State budget offers year-long reprieve for prison
No image
Washington County playoff bound