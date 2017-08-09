Machias High graduate prepares to teach in Japan

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Emily Morse of Machias was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the fall semester ending in April 2017. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative grade point average is 3.71 or higher.

Morse, the daughter of Catherine M. Morse of Machias, Maine, is a 2013 graduate of Machias Memorial High School (MMHS). She majored in East Asian studies at Bates, which is located in Lewiston and is internationally recognized as one of the “little ivy league” schools, renowned for its liberal arts program.