Machias Harvest Fair and Fiber Festival set for Sept. 15

The 5th Annual Machias Harvest Fair and its new companion, the Machias Fiber Festival, are set to celebrate the delights of a Downeast autumn on Saturday, Sept. 15.

The annual harvest fair hosts 30+ vendors of locally made, grown and created fine products. There will be farmers, quilters, stained glass, woodworkers and more. This year, cooks can enter the Chili Contest and the confident among us should try their powers of bird persuasion in the first annual Seagull Calling Contest. There will be live music and a kids activity area. Admission is free.