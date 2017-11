by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

A Machias man was shot with a rifle through an exterior wall late on Oct. 8. Machias Police are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.

The victim was taken to Down East Community Hospital in Machias where he was stabilized, then taken by Lifeflight to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor. “He seems to be recovering quite well,” said Machias Police Chief Grady Dwelley.