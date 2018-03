by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

An all-male revue and a forgotten town ordinance made for colorful conversation at the Machias Board of Selectmen meeting held Wednesday, March 14.

A question received by the Machias Town Office caused town manager Christina Therrien to look into the books concerning the legality of Skywalker’s Bar and Grille Magic Mike tribute show, scheduled for March 16. “Magic Mike” is a 2012 movie about a group of male strippers.