The annual Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by the Ephraim Johnson Post #9 Auxiliary will be held on Saturday, March 24 at 11 a.m. The hunt will be held on the lawn of the University of Maine at Machias.

Children should bring their own baskets or bags. Before leaving, families need to empty the candy into their baskets and return the plastic eggs to the Legion, as they are reused every year.

For questions or to volunteer, call 255-8665 and leave a message.