Machias debates mobile vending ordinance, fire department consolidation

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

During a public hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Machias Selectboard gathered feedback on a proposed mobile vending ordinance which could give the town the ability to regulate vendors who sell on public property.

The ordinance was proposed in response to some difficulties reported on the Machias dike, located between Helen’s and Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 1, which is often full of mobile vendors. Reported issues include territorial vendors arguing with other merchants, and abuse of the garbage receptacles.