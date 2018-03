by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

The Machias Selectboard discussed whether or not to propose a recreational marijuana moratorium at their meeting held Wednesday, Feb. 28.Â

Bold Coast Cannabis of Machias previously submitted an application for a recreational marijuana retail establishment license, prompting the selectboard’s discussion. However, the legislature then moved the end of the statewide moratorium from Feb. 1 to April 18, making the issuance of licenses premature.