Machias Community Christmas extravaganza around the corner

On Saturday, Nov. 17 the holiday spirit will take over Machias with the much-anticipated 2018 Community Christmas celebration.

A full day of fun will kick off when Santa Claus comes to town. He’ll be taking wishes at the Lee Pellon Center from noon to 5 p.m. and after chatting with St. Nick children can enjoy snacks, crafts and toys!

Porter Memorial Library will host its annual Holiday Open House from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. including hot cider, cookies, music and a chance to shop for early holiday gifts at a used and glossy book sale.