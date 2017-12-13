Machias coach Rossi wins 16th award

by Phil Stuart

Machias Bulldog cross country coach, Cindy Rossi, was recently selected as Downeast Athletic Conference Coach of the Year for the 16th time since she took over the Bulldog program in 1997.

In her 21 years of promoting the sport at Machias High School, only five others have received the award.

Greg Maker of Lubec won in 1998, Frank Johnson of Washington Academy in 2002, Paul Theriault of Shead in 2003, Dick Ford of Calais in 2011 and Laura Osgood of Narraguagus of 2012.