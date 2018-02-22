Machias

Machias, Calais Rite Aids to become Walgreens

by  Lura Jackson

Pharmacy customers at Rite Aid were among the first to be informed that the Calais and Machias stores will be undergoing a transformation into a Walgreens over the next few years. The pharmacy itself is already mostly integrated into the Walgreens system, while the rest of the store will be overhauled by 2020. The local stores are among 1,932 Rite Aid stores that were acquired in January of 2018 by Walgreens as part of a major corporate acquisition totaling $4.4 billion.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 22,2018
Related Posts
Phil Alley 14-foot Cora donated to Jonesport Historical Society
No image
Machias voters, selectboard green light recreation area
DECH auxiliary scholarships awarded