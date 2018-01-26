Machias Bulldogs drop 5-6

by Phil Stuart

After a big emotional win over second -seeded Jonesport Beals, the Bulldogs have dropped two in a row and are currently 5-6 on the season. On Jan. 13 the Bulldogs made the long trip to Greenville to play the Lakers in a makeup contest originally slated for early December. It was the first meeting between the two teams since the Bulldogs defeated the Lakers for the state class D title last February. The Lakers had their key players back from a year ago and were this year’s preseason favorite, while the Bulldogs had a much different look.