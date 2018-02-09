Machias Bulldogs defending state champs

The Machias Memorial High School varsity boys basketball team hopes to advance to the preliminary playoffs after their final home game in Machias on Tuesday, Feb. 5. Pick up our next issue dated Feb. 14 for our annual local basketball insert for all the local pre-playoffs basketball news. Front row from left to right: Jordan Grant, Noah Albert, Alex Wentzell, Dallas Moody, Reece Alley, Alex Marotta, Mark Merserean. Back row from left to right: Coach Jimmy Getchell, Jacob Holland, Evan Dray, Russell Hanscom, Alex Look, Tyler Wentzell, Josh Archer, Carl Bragg, Dustin Getchell.