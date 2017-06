Photo 1: Pictured is the Machias Lady Bulldog softball team. Members include front left-right: Taya Wood, Kelsi Miller, Ashley Norman, Jasmine Bell, and MacKenzie Haskins. Back light-right: Kaylee Alley, Logan Haskins, Veronica Green, Amber Heath, Abby Hooper, and Coach Emily Fitzsimmons.

