Machias Bay Chamber concerts kicks Off 2017 summer season

On Tuesday, July 11 at 7 p.m. Machias Bay Chamber Concerts (MBCC) will present the first of six exclusive summer concerts at the Centre Street Congregational Church in Machias.

The opening concert will feature violinist Trond Saeverud, cellist Joachim Woitun, clarinetist Anna Maria Baeza, and pianist Gregory Biss. The program will include: Igor Stravinsky’s L’Histoire du Soldat (in a reduction by Stravinsky), Bela Bartok’s Contrasts, Felix Mendelssohn’s Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor (Op. 49), and a Cello Suite by J. S. Bach (TBA).