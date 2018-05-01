Machias airport project cleared for takeoff

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

At their regularly scheduled bi-weekly meeting on Wednesday, April 25, the Machias Selectboard voted to accept a bid from Lane Engineering to handle construction work at the Machias Valley Municipal airport. “This is the biggest part of the airport reconstruction,” said board vice chairman Joshua Rolfe. Lane Engineering will reconstruct the entire runway, currently in rough condition. “They will be getting a fuel farm out there, and also establish an area for hanger space,” said Rolfe.