Machias adopts moratorium in hopes of blocking downtown tower

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Machias residents enacted a 180-day moratorium ordinance banning new construction of radio, TV, telephone towers and antennas over 35’ within the town’s limits.

The vote took place at an April 30 town meeting which lasted only 15 minutes and was moderated by Betsy Fitzgerald.

A co-pastor of the Community of Christ Church on North Street in Machias spoke in favor of the tower, saying it would be a 125’ stainless steel tower without any guidelines or flashing beacons.