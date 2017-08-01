Machias

Machias’ Robish earns Master of Arts

Jennifer Robish of Machias has received her Master of Arts in Teaching in Elementary

Education (K-8) from Western Governors University (WGU). 

The university held its 33rd semi-annual commencement ceremony at the Salt Palace

Convention Center in Salt Lake City on July 15 and celebrated the graduation of more than 10,000 graduates.

Robish said that she student taught at the Rose M. Gaffney School in Machias, and plans to teach 4th grade at the Beatrice Rafferty School in Perry thi s year.

