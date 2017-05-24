Machias’ Holy Name plans downtown community garden

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Father Paul Marquis wanted to find a way to use the lush green space that sits behind Machias’ Holy Name Catholic Church for the good of the community. “We’re thinking maybe we can put in some benches and tables. Eventually maybe some paving stones, because it’s kind of hard to walk back there,” he said. “But right now the first thing we’re doing is putting in a community garden. We want to help feed the hungry.” Marquis also serves the Catholic churches in Lubec and Cherryfield.