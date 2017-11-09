Machias’ DECH Emergency Department ribbon cutting ceremony Nov. 15
The Emergency Department expansion and renovation is near completion. To officially mark that milestone, Down East Community Hospital will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony. The ribbon cutting will take place in front of the new emergency department at 11 Hospital Way on Nov. 15 at 11 a.m. Representatives from the USDA, the Legislature, Down East Community Hospital, and other key stakeholders will be present to celebrate completion of the project.