Machias’ Annual Harvest Fair, Wine and Beer Festival set for Sept. 23

The 2017 Machias Bay Chamber of Commerce Fifth Annual Harvest Fair and Wine and Beer Tasting Festival will be held on Saturday, Sept. 23. It is sponsored by the Chamber, Machias River Brewing Company and The French Cellar.

The full day of fun begins with a Color Dash sponsored by Healthy Acadia. Registration is preferred in advance but can be made on the day of the event at 8 a.m. The dash begins at 9 a.m. For more information or to pre-register, contact Angela Fochesato at Healthy Acadia, 255.3741.