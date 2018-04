A song to Spring, you lost wanderer.

In March the wild-rose twigs blazed scarlet above the snow,

And new gold curls dressed the willow tree’s tips, dancing in frigid air.

Warblers and geese returned,

And at night under crisp stars, a squishy chorus of tiny frogs rose from the thawing bog.

All proclaimed: Winter’s back is broken!

And we took heart, believed. And waited.

Still.