Lynx sweep UMM Clipper squads

by Phil Stuart

The New Hampshire Technical Institute’s (NHTI) Lynx women’s and men’s basketball teams were both victorious over the visiting University of Maine at Machias (UMM) Clipper teams Nov. 12 in Concord, New Hampshire.

The Clipper women went into the contest with a 3-1 record, and were able to stay with the Lady Lynx for most of the game.

NHTI led 14-12 after a quarter before pulling away over the next 10 minutes. The Lynx outscored UMM 26-10 to go into the halftime break on top, 40-22.