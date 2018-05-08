Lula A. Faulkingham - Beals

Lula A. Faulkingham, 95, passed away on April 27, 2018, at the Downeast Community Hospital in Machias. She was born on January 12, 1923, in Beals, the daughter of Herman and Phena (Alley) Beal. Lula enjoyed her family and her grandchildren, friends, and especially telling little jokes.

Lula attended the Beals Wesleyan Church for many years.

She had worked at the Middle Factory where she was a sardine packer. She had also worked at Carver’s Shop and she also cleaned homes for local people. Lula enjoyed knitting, crocheting and drawing.

Lula was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Leslie B. Faulkingham of Beals.

She is survived by her two sons, William E. Faulkingham and his fiancée, Marie Victory, of Beals; grandchildren, Leslie and his wife Tori Faulkingham of Cutler, their children Tyler, Delaney, Madison, Aubrey, and Noah; Amy and her husband Marcus Norton of Addison and their children Dillan and Haeden. Her son Leland and his wife, Lorena Faulkingham, of Beals; grandchildren, Sandy and her husband Charlie Smith, and their children, Hannah, Cassidy and Charlie Jr., all of Jonesport; LeaAnn and her husband, Chris Crowley, and their children, Christopher, Kaitlynn, and Marc, all of Beals; Michael Faulkingham of Beals; and Leland Faulkingham, Jr. and his wife Ashley, of Jonesport; as well as a special nephew, Warren E. Peabody, and a great-nephew, Anthony Beal, of Beals.

The family would like to offer a very special thank you to the Davis Estate, in Machias, for the good care you gave to Lula over the years.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, in the Sewalls Field Cemetery, Beals, with Pastor Jesse Merchant officiating. Arrangements are under the direction and care of Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, Milbridge.