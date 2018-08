by Ruth Leubecker

As an older widow facing the initial trauma of life alone, Lucille Ann Meltz came to grips with her future while embarking on a mission to help others.

“This is a personal story,” says Meltz of her book, The Elder Widow’s Walk. “My husband and I were married for 47 years. He was ill for a very long time. It seemed like I should be ready. I wasn’t.”