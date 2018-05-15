Lubec Hornets win basketball title

by Phil Stuart

The Lubec junior high and elementary basketball teams have continued their run of remarkable success with the Junior High School Pine Tree League win over Perry in the title contest. The Lubec school has won three championships since last fall.

The Lubec junior high girls won the Downeast Junior High School league title in February. The elementary girls extended their winning streak to eighty games by winning the Downeast Basketball Association title on April 9 and the junior high school girls won the Pine Tree League title on April 11.