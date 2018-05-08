Lubec Hornet streak reaches 80

by Phil Stuart

All winning streaks eventually come to an end, but after four years, one in eastern Washington County is still alive.

For the past four years the Lubec Elementary School Pee Wee team for grades six and under have been undefeated. They have won four consecutive Downeast Basketball Association championships plus several invitational tournaments. During this incredible run the young Hornets have been coached by Shawn Tinker of Crowsneck and Jordi Tinker of East Trescott.