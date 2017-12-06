Machias
Sports

Lubec girls dominate at Bulldog Blitz

by Phil Stuart

The Lubec Junior High School Lady Hornets, as expected, dominated play in the Annual Bulldog Blitz Basketball Tournament on Nov. 17 and 18 at the Rose M. Gaffney School gym in Machias.

Lubec posted a 4-0 mark in the two-day event and outscored their four opponents 105-74. Union 134 finished second at 3-4 followed by Elm Street Elementary School 1-2, Patriots 1-2, Calais 0-2, and Rose Gaffney 0-2.

Lubec opened the tourney Nov. 17 against Union 134.

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorDec 06,2017
Related Posts
No image
Pembroke Historical Society to host Maine Marine Archaeology presentation
No image
Mauricette/Mulcahy Suddy Champs
Plein air in Lubec