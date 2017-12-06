Lubec girls dominate at Bulldog Blitz

by Phil Stuart

The Lubec Junior High School Lady Hornets, as expected, dominated play in the Annual Bulldog Blitz Basketball Tournament on Nov. 17 and 18 at the Rose M. Gaffney School gym in Machias.

Lubec posted a 4-0 mark in the two-day event and outscored their four opponents 105-74. Union 134 finished second at 3-4 followed by Elm Street Elementary School 1-2, Patriots 1-2, Calais 0-2, and Rose Gaffney 0-2.

Lubec opened the tourney Nov. 17 against Union 134.