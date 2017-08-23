Lubec concert series closes with Lewy and McIntyre

The SummerKeys concert series in Lubec will conclude this season on Wednesday August 30 and will feature Peter Lewy on cello accompanied by Richard McIntyre on piano. SummerKeys teacher and performer Mr. Lewy, who resides and teaches in New York City, will be back on stage by popular demand!

Dr. McIntyre has worked almost continuously as a church musician since the age of 16 and has served parishes in Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is currently the organist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Pittstown, NJ.