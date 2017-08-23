Machias

Lubec concert series closes with Lewy and McIntyre

The SummerKeys concert series in Lubec will conclude this season on Wednesday August 30 and will feature Peter Lewy on cello accompanied by Richard McIntyre on piano. SummerKeys teacher and performer Mr. Lewy, who resides and teaches in New York City, will be back on stage by popular demand!

Dr. McIntyre has worked almost continuously as a church musician since the age of 16 and has served parishes in Massachusetts, Vermont, Pennsylvania and New Jersey. He is currently the organist at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Pittstown, NJ.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

EditorAug 23,2017
Related Posts
Students encounter wildlife and tropical guests
No image
Letters to the Editor - Urging all representatives to oppose the AHCA
No image
Fight to keep Downeast Correctional Facility open