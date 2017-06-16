Machias

Lubec Brewing Company wins statewide small business award

Photo: From left to right: Nikki Phinney, McGinley Jones, and Gale White of Lubec Brewing Company (LBC) stand with Will Ikard of Maine Small Business Coalition. Joel Alex of Blue Ox Malthouse, Sean Sullivan of Maine Brewers’ Guild, and David Brand of Blue Ox Malthouse. All are holding bottles of the LBC’s first bottled batch of their double IPA. The Maine Small Business Coalition presented the Lubec Brewing Company with the 2017 Rising Tide Award to honor their commitment to operating a business that invests in its community and its people.

adminJun 16,2017
