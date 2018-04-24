Machias

Lubec beat goes on

by Phil Stuart

The Lubec Junior High School girls have been a dominant force in the Downeast area for a number of years, and they don’t seem to be slowing down.

On March 14 and 15, Shawn Tinker and Jordy Tinker’s Hornets journeyed over to Baileyville to play in the annual Downeast Federal Credit Union tourney coordinated by Mike Boies and the Woodland Recreation Department.

The tournament opened with the usual Woodland/Calais match-up and the Dragons, under Coach Sheridan Smith, prevailed by a score of 31-22.

