Lubec’s Appalachian Trail connection

by Phil Stuart

Several area residents have hiked the Appalachian Trail from Springer Mountain Georgia, the southern most terminus, to Mt. Katahdin in Baxter State Park, the northernmost terminus, or vice versa.

This two-thousand mile journey on the country’s most famous continuous foot path might not have been possible without the efforts of a North Lubec native by the name of Myron H. Avery.

The idea of building the Appalachian Trail was conceived in the early 1920’s, but things really took off in 1927.