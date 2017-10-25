Low-cost spay and neuter clinic coming to Machias Nov. 6 - 7

The Conway Area Humane Society and The Cleo Fund are bringing a lost-cost spay and neuter clinic to Machias on Nov. 6-7. The event will be held in the Holy Name Parish Hall at 45 Broadway, Machias.

The $30 service is offered to low-income Washington County residents and will include: a physical exam, the spay or neuter surgery, nail trim, ear cleaning, a Capstar flea pill, and a rabies vaccine for cats over 12 weeks.

Space is limited so appointments are necessary. Call 603-447-5955 ext. 3 to reserve your place.