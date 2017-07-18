In Loving Memory James Norton Robinson Sr. (Jimmy) - Jonesport

James N. Robinson Sr., 71 passed away at home with his family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born June 26, 1946 in Jonesport. The son of Arthur N. Robinson Sr. and Arlene M. Robinson. Jimmy served in the United States Army, loved hunting, camping, drag racing, lobster fishing, and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kitty Robinson of Jonesport. He is also survived by his children; Donnie Alley and wife Heather, of Addison, Tricia Beal, and husband Oscar, of Jonesport, and James Robinson Jr., and wife Angela, of Jonesport. He leaves eight grandchildren; Zack Pottle, Carl Pottle, Reanna Smith, Jadah Alley, Tabitha Pottle, Nathaniel Robinson, Delani Beal, and Reagan Robinson, two brothers; Curtis Robinson Sr. and wife Betsy, and Craig Robinson and wife Wendy and three sisters; Greta Graham, Gayle Davis and husband Edward (Eddy), Karen Beal and husband Thomas (Tom), and many nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his mother Arlene M. Robinson and father Arthur W. Robinson Sr. and two brothers, Clinton Robinson and Arthur Robinson Jr. He is also survived by many special friends, Dean Alley, Wade Faulkingham, Larry Crowley, and Dana Wright. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 22, 2 p.m., at 24 View Street, Jonesport.