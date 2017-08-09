Lovina L. Crowley Beals

Lovina L. Crowley, 80, left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior on July 29, 2017 at the Down East Community Hospital. She was born on Beals, October 1, 1936 the third child of the late Vinal and Kathleen (Alley) Beal . She grew up on Beals Island, where she married her loving husband Philmore on Dec. 16, 1953. She was a devoted wife and mother, and loved by all who knew her .

She is survived by her husband Philmore Crowley of Beals; two sons–Osmond Crowley and partner Holly Hankins of Newport, and Floyd Crowley and wife Julia of Beals; five grandchildren–Holly Crowley and fianc Jarred Alley of Jonesport, Kacey Crowley of Beals, Shannon Crowley and partner Jullian Alley of Jonesport, Crystal Crowley of NY, and Charles Crowley of TX; great-grandchildren Jarren Alley of Jonesport, a brother Osmond Beal of Beals; and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, to include a special friend Olive Beal of Beals.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by a sister Ashleigh “Titter” Alley.

At Lovina’s request there will be no funeral services. A private graveside service was held.

