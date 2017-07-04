Lovie B. Maker Machiasport

Lovie B. Maker, 99, passed away peacefully on June 22, 2017 surrounded by her loving family at a Machias nursing home. She was born in West Lubec, October 20, 1917 the daughter of the late Arthur and Emily (Taylor) Batron.

She was a “diehard” Red Sox fan, and an excellent cook known for her pineapple cake, fried dough, baked beans, homemade rolls, and potato salad. She loved to travel and enjoyed trips to Paris with granddaughters Terri and Kelli, Las Vegas with granddaughter Terri, a motorhome trip from Maine to Florida with great grandson Jacob, and several trips to Tennessee and Florida with her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping, horse racing, Bingo and shopping, her Black Friday trips to Portland, and deals from QVC. Two of her most memorable moments were being surprised by her nephew David Batron and wife Linda of Colorado Springs, Colorado and niece Charlene Bouchard and husband Nelson of Vernon, Connecticut at her 98th and 99th birthday celebrations. She was a member of the Larrabee Baptist Church.

She is survived by her four children: Valerie Holmes and husband Clyde of Meriden, Connecticut, Mildred Moore and husband Bruce of Machiasport, Greenleaf Maker and wife Nancy of Robertsdale, Alabama and Wayne Maker and wife Linda of Lubec. A son-in-law, Donald Moore of Princeton, 14 Grandchildren - Terri Ahern, Kelli Wychowanski and husband Steve, Joanie Ostasiewski and husband Ray, Karen Moore, Brenda Dearden and husband Michael, Laurie Schoppee and husband Ryan, Randy Moore, Donald Moore Jr. and wife Michelle, Rickey Moore, Danny Moore and wife Dorothy, Rene MacArthur and husband Keith, Dean Moore, Rebecca Carter and husband Micki, and Dana Maker. Several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her husband Greenleaf; daughter Gretchen

Moore, grandson Gary Maker, great granddaughter Mariah Dearden, and brother Morton Batron.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 8 at the Whiting Village Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the National Kidney Foundation 470 Forest Avenue , Suite 302 Portland, ME 04101.

