Lovers of soup and poetry to gather at the Calais Free Library

The Friends of the Calais Free Library are pleased to be able to offer again the popular Soup & Poetry evening in the lovely old library building’s Children’s Room, where the children’s shelves will be rolled aside to make room for cozy tables and chairs for the attendees. Friday, Oct. 27, from 6 - 8 p.m., will be an evening that begins with enjoying various soups, breads, & cookies with coffee, cider, or water on the side. There will be room for all at the tables for four set up around the room with seasonal decorations and possibly some seasonal poetry, too.