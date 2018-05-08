Machias

Love of the Maine Wilderness guides Machias River Brewing Company

by Sarah Craighead Dedmon

Opening a small business is a risk anywhere you do it, but opening a restaurant in Washington County  — at the end of tourist season, no less — takes nerves of steel.

Fortunately, John and Danielle Parker are in possession of those steely nerves and so later this year they’ll raise a glass to the five-year anniversary of their joint venture, Skywalker’s Bar & Grille. 

And what will be in those glasses? Their very own microbrew beer, of course.

Jessica T. GriffinMay 08,2018
