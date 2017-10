by Bill Kitchen

Sailors long gone but newly remembered received a permanent plaque of recognition last week, some 120 years after perishing in a shipwreck, the result of an 1897 Down East gale. Two of five men from the schooner Julia A. Warr washed ashore on Little River Island and were buried there. The ship which sailed from Calais was lost, and the identity of the sailors entered on the island has remained a mystery until recently.