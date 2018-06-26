Lockdown should not be an option for children

Way back in the days of Donnie Smith as Washington County sheriff, we heard ad infinitum about the wrongful jailing of mental patients and others incarcerated just to tuck them away because there was no place else to put them.

Now it seems, our justice system is failing kids in much the same way. I have long admired Chief Justice Leigh Saufley, and she hit the nail on the head recently when she issued an official statement about a youth recently sent to Long Creek for violating his probation.