Local students share ‘What the Flag Means to Me’

On Thursday, June 14 we will observe Flag Day. For over 69 years the Hannah Weston Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution has sponsored the Flag Essay Contest, asking students in local elementary schools to write a few words on “What the Flag Means to Me.” Over the years the words and concerns of the young people have changed, reflecting for the most part the current events of the times, but in all these years, one theme has come through - love of this wonderful country and its flag.