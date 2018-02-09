Local mystery author launches ‘Death by Chocolate’ series with familiar characters

by Lura Jackson

Local mystery fans will be glad to know that they can continue to get their fix of Eastport-based crime solving featuring the characters of Sarah Graves’s “Home Repair is Homicide” series – albeit with a few new twists – in “Death by Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake”, the first book in a bakery-centered series. The book, released on Jan. 30, is available for purchase at S.L. Wadsworth and Son in Eastport and at the Calais Bookshop, as well as online.