Machias

Local mystery author launches ‘Death by Chocolate’ series with familiar characters

by  Lura Jackson

Local mystery fans will be glad to know that they can continue to get their fix of Eastport-based crime solving featuring the characters of Sarah Graves’s “Home Repair is Homicide” series – albeit with a few new twists – in “Death by Chocolate Cherry Cheesecake”, the first book in a bakery-centered series. The book, released on Jan. 30, is available for purchase at S.L. Wadsworth and Son in Eastport and at the Calais Bookshop, as well as online.  

Click here to log in http://machiasnews.com/user or Login with Facebook or Subscribe now: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog
EditorFeb 09,2018
Related Posts
Scenic flights at airport Open House
Church with a view
New Beehive letterpress poster series