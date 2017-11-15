Machias

Local legislators gear up for Medicaid expansion battle

by Ruth Leubecker

Maine made history last week, becoming the first state in the nation to pass Medicaid expansion by citizen referendum. 

Gov. Paul LePage, who has vetoed Medicaid expansion five times, vows to stall this win at the polls by mandating the legislature to find the funding before he will allow implementation. 

The fight to give health-care coverage to over 70,000 uninsured Mainers has been a lengthy and bitter battle, marked with heart-breaking stories and the fierce needs of many deprived daily of care.

The full content of this page is available to subscribers only Click here to view Subscription option: http://www.machiasnews.com/subcatalog

